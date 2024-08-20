WWE 2K and AFC Bournemouth are joining forces.

The popular football club announced its partnership with WWE 2K earlier today, making them the first football club to ever do so. Full details can be found in the presser below.

AFC Bournemouth are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the globally renowned WWE 2K video game series.

The groundbreaking collaboration will see the Cherries be the first Premier League club that WWE 2K have formed a tag team with, consequently seeing several digital campaigns that will entertain fans and showcase the immersive experience of WWE 2K24.

The WWE 2K franchise prides itself on delivering an authentic wrestling simulation that celebrates the past, present, and future of sports entertainment.

Featuring stunning visuals, gripping gameplay, iconic Legends and Superstars, and immersive game modes, WWE 2K leaves it all in the ring. Supporters who are familiar with the titles in the franchise will already know that WWE 2K provides an outstanding wrestling experience.

The latest game, WWE 2K24, the highest-rated console game in WWE 2K franchise history,* is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One and PC.

Rob Mitchell, Commercial Director at AFC Bournemouth said: “Partnering with WWE 2K is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with our supporters in a new and innovative way. This collaboration will combine the thrill of WWE 2K’s gameplay, with the dynamic world of Premier League football.”

Bryce Yang, Senior Director of Franchise and Partnerships Strategy, Sports at 2K also commented: “WWE 2K and AFC Bournemouth make a formidable tag team in the ring and on the pitch. We’re thrilled to partner with the Cherries and wish them great success this season. Together, anything is possible!”

The AFC Bournemouth-themed content will be available in the coming weeks and fans can stay updated on all the exciting developments by following WWE 2K and AFC Bournemouth on their respective social media channels.