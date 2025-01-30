WWE 2K is coming to mobile via Netflix Games in the Fall of 2025.

An announcement was made, without many details being provided, on Thursday morning.

“The main event is coming to a phone near you as WWE 2K comes to mobile, exclusively on Netflix Games later this Fall 2025,” the Netflix Games account on X wrote.

In the announcement post on X, a video is included where CM Punk reveals the creation of WWE 2K Mobile and that it will be available in the Fall of 2025 via the Netflix Games platform.