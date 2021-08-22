The WWE 2K22 video game has been confirmed for March 2022, pushed back from the traditional fall release.

You can see the new WWE 2K22 trailer below, which features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Bill Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Ricochet, Carmella, Bayley, Drew McIntyre, and others.

“It Hits Different” is the tagline for the game.

WWE and 2K will be revealing the cover Superstar along with more details in January.

Stay tuned for more details on WWE 2K22. Below is the trailer, along with images of WWE Hall of Famer Edge:

