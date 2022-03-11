The WWE 2K22 video game was officially released today.

The game is available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC, and physical/digital formats. The price points range from $59.99 up to $119.99, as explained below.

WWE Games also released a Patch Update today. It includes updates to server issues, Superstar interactions, performance and visuals, and more. You can find full details on the patch below.

The new Launch Day trailer for WWE 2K22 can also be seen below, along with full details on the game and the patch:

#WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.05 ⭐ Addressed server issues (ONLINE) ⭐ Addressed issues related to MyRISE ⭐ Improved Superstar interactions ⭐ Improved performance and visuals AND MORE! Thanks for your patience, now get back into the ring! pic.twitter.com/VxHiiHkOyJ

WWE 2K22 IS OFFICIALLY HERE AND IT HITS DIFFERENT

WWE 2K22 is available now with new content that hits different! Showcase your talent and become the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment now with WWE 2K22!

Showcase your talent and become the greatest spectacle in sports entertainment now with WWE 2K22! Coming to an arena near you in grand fashion, the latest iteration of the action-packed WWE franchise is packed with overhauled gameplay, breathtaking graphics and lighting, and rewarding game modes for you to enjoy.

WWE 2K22 is the most ambitious endeavor in franchise history, pushing the limits of what’s capable in the ring—which is precisely why Rey Mysterio is the ideal cover athlete. During his 20-year WWE career, Rey Mysterio became an icon for the way he brings flair, high-flying aerial moves, and relentless energy to every match—and we’re eager for you to experience a similar thrill in WWE 2K22.

To create the perfect presentation, we’ve coupled dynamic gameplay with an adrenaline-inducing soundtrack curated by none other than Executive Soundtrack Producer Machine Gun Kelly. Throughout your journey in various game modes, you’ll hear carefully chosen tracks to keep you feeling focused and energized during some truly intense bouts.

2K Showcase Starring Rey Mysterio

Pioneer. Living legend. The Master of the 619. Rey Mysterio. For two decades, the acrobatic WWE Superstar has been called many things, earning the respect and admiration of his fans and peers. In the 2K Showcase starring Rey Mysterio, you get to relive some of his most iconic moments and matches, facing fellow WWE Superstars like Eddie Guerrero, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels. Using new Slingshot Tech, witness seamless transitions between gameplay and live-action footage, and feel like you’re actually in the ring.

Take Control in MyGM

You asked, and we’ve answered. We heard your pleas for an all-encompassing General Manager experience, and you’re getting it in MyGM. Choose from one of five GMs or create one of your very own, assemble a roster, oversee budgets, sign free agents, and orchestrate must-see matchups between some of the biggest names in the industry. You’ll be judged by weekly ratings in an all-out competition against a rival GM. Take control of the WWE and bring your vision of sports entertainment to life!

Form a Squad with MyFACTION

MyFACTION is a classic team-building mode, but we’re happy to introduce a fresh perspective on the popular single-player showdown. Collect, manage, and upgrade your favorite WWE Superstar pairings from throughout the years. MyFACTION is all about customization, granting you the ability to unleash your creativity with Logos, Wallpapers, and Nameplates. In addition, you can earn rewards by competing in Faction Wars and Weekly Towers. Continue growing your collection with frequently updated Superstars and Legends that you can add to your roster.

Climb to the Top in MyRISE

Every Legend has an origin story—what will yours be? Dive into the WWE as a talented prospect looking to rise from humble beginnings at the WWE Performance Center to the highest peak of sports entertainment stardom. MyRISE is an authentic experience where you get to live out riveting storylines and go up against a host of WWE Superstars, all while you find your place in the industry.

Unleash Your Creativity with the Creation Suite

Every WWE Superstar has a look that defines them, and in the Creation Suite, you have free rein to customize the Superstar of your dreams. The industry-leading mode offers cross-platform community creations, giving you the opportunity to view your friends’ wildest designs. Whether you choose to create a mirror image of yourself or a character from the farthest corners of your imagination is entirely up to you. Experiment with a variety of customizable features and bring your Superstar into the limelight.

The Visual Concepts team worked tirelessly to make this the best WWE 2K to date, and now it’s time for you to experience it for yourself. Claim your copy of WWE 2K22 on PlayStation®4 (PS4™), PlayStation®5 (PS5™), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

There are four different versions of WWE 2K22 to choose from, and you can learn more about them below:

* The Standard Edition is available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation®4, Xbox One consoles and PC) and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats.

* The Cross-Gen Bundle is available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition for both previous-gen and next-gen consoles, as well as the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack, which is only across the next-gen version of the game within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

* The Deluxe Edition is available for $99.99 for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass granting access to all five post-launch content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE® SuperCard content (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who purchase the PlayStation®5 or Xbox Series X|S version will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack

* The nWo 4-Life Digital Edition will be available for $119.99 on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with the Standard Edition of the game, all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition , MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship.

Chart your own path or take control of the WWE as a General Manager—whatever your choice, it’s time to suit up! WWE 2K22 is finally here and waiting for you to get in the ring.