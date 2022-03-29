WWE 2K22 has been out for over three weeks and the team is still hard at work updating the game to address a number of issues.

Patch 1.07 was released for the game and has addressed different issues. Here are the notes:

PATCH UPDATE 1.07 – 03.28.22 KEY ISSUE HOT FIX Hey, WWE 2K players, we have a hotfix for you that improves stability of Create a Superstar when using a large number of original creations with custom portraits. GENERAL