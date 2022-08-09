The WWE 2K23 video game has been confirmed.

Take-Two Interactive, the publishers of the WWE 2K video game series, released their quarterly earnings this week and in this report was the first official confirmation that the WWE 2K23 video game will be released in 2023.

There’s no word yet on when WWE 2K23 will be released, but the Take-Two filing lists “Fiscal 2023” as the release date. It also lists “TBA” under platforms the game will be released on.

The Take-Two earnings report listed the recent WWE 2K22 video game as one of the largest contributors to their increased GAAP net revenue. WWE 2K22 was also one of the largest contributors to Take-Two’s increase in Net Bookings, which are described as “the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically during the period, and includes licensing fees, merchandise, in-game advertising, strategy guides and publisher incentives.”

WWE 2K22 was released on March 11 of this year, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Digital launch sales were 390% higher than the WWE 2K20 video game, and overall sales were double of the previous game.

