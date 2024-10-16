“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt special edition of the WWE 2K24 video game is now available.

2K and WWE Games issued the following press release on Wednesday to promote the release:

WWE® 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition Available Today Featuring the Debut of a New Version of “The Fiend”

New edition also includes playable in-game Mattel Bray Wyatt action figure, updated Uncle Howdy featuring Bo Dallas, “The Fiend”-themed championship belt and more

Just in time for Halloween and paying tribute to one of the most iconic Superstars and creative minds in WWE history, the new WWE® 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition and Bray Wyatt Bundle are available today, debuting a new version of “The Fiend” character design that was never worn in WWE programming. Featuring an array of new Bray Wyatt-themed playable characters and content in the Bray Wyatt Edition Pack, plus all the contents of the WWE 2K24 Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition, and 67,500 VC, the WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition is the definitive edition of the highest-rated console game in WWE 2K franchise history.* For players who have already purchased other editions of WWE 2K24, the Bray Wyatt Edition Pack** will also be available for individual purchase and will include 15,000 VC, while the Bray Wyatt Bundle is also available and includes the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition, the Bray Wyatt Edition Pack, and an additional 32,500 VC.

Co-designed by Bray Wyatt and Jason Baker of Callosum Studios, the creative brainchild of Baker and special effects legend Tom Savini, the new, unrealized version of “The Fiend” was to be featured in Wyatt’s return to WWE programming, which never came to be. Complete with a redesigned mask and a new lantern featuring “The Fiend’s” horrific grimace, this next evolution of the character is only available in WWE 2K24.

Known for his multiple enigmatic, compelling personas, his unique blend of charisma, in-ring prowess, and storytelling ability, Bray Wyatt captured the imagination of wrestling fans around the world. Whether portraying the eerie cult leader of The Wyatt Family, the mysterious host of the Firefly Fun House, or the terrifying monstrosity “The Fiend,” Bray brought a mystique and creativity to WWE that left an indelible mark on the industry.

The WWE 2K24 Bray Wyatt Edition includes:

WWE 2K24 Base Game;

Bray Wyatt Edition Pack including:

The debut of a playable, brand-new alternate version of “The Fiend” never featured in WWE programming;

Playable in-game Mattel Bray Wyatt action figure;

Updated playable Uncle Howdy featuring Bo Dallas;

“The Fiend”-themed championship belt;

Firefly Funhouse MyFACTION manager card;

15,000 VC;

Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition Bonus Pack featuring the WrestleMania 40 Arena, as well as Gold MyFACTION cards, and alternate WrestleMania attires for Triple H (WM 30), Rhea Ripley (WM 36), ‘Macho King’ Randy Savage (WM 6), Charlotte Flair (WM 33), and Rey Mysterio (WM 22);

Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack featuring Gold MyFACTION cards and alternate throwback attires for Rhea Ripley (NXT) and Bianca Belair (NXT);

Nightmare Family Pack featuring Undashing Cody Rhodes with his iconic cowl and mask, vintage ‘76 Dusty Rhodes and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, Stardust, and an exclusive MyFACTION character of the Mattel ‘Defining Moments’ Bruised Cody Rhodes action figure with Gold MyFACTION card, Dusty Rhodes ‘76 MyFACTION card, and Pharaoh Manager card;

Season Pass featuring five post-launch DLC character packs, including the MyRISE Mega-Boost Pack, and SuperCharger Pack;

Showcase Superstar Unlock that automatically unlocks all playable Superstars from 2K Showcase of the Immortals;

Additional 67,500 VC.

Players just joining the fight in WWE 2K24 can head straight to the MyFACTION game mode to experience the currently available Masked Mayhem and upcoming Eras Series card packs, which include unlockable Persona Cards representing multiple variations of CM Punk, including his 2010 masked appearance, Straight Edge Society appearance, and 2010 long-haired appearance, as well as a King Booker, Crown Jewel ‘23 Rhea Ripley, and King of Kings Triple H. Locker code “SINGLTSTYL2K24” will reward players with a Deluxe Pack from the Singlet Supreme 2 collection and is available now through October 21, 2024.*** As usual, new Live Events offering unique earnable rewards will also be available.

*Based on average Metacritic ratings on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as of October 16, 2024.

**Base game, 2K Account and Internet connection required to access standalone Bray Wyatt Edition Pack content. Online play including MyFACTION requires 2K Account and Internet connection. Console online play requires separate paid subscription. Terms apply.

***Must redeem by October 21, 2024, 9 a.m. PT. 2K Account and base game required. One per 2K Account. Terms apply.