WWE and 2K released the WWE 2K25: 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty mode and trailer this week.

The following press release and video were sent out today:

Join “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman in WWE® 2K25 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty

Relive, change, and create the history of The Bloodline with unique new approach to storytelling, and new additions to the biggest WWE 2K roster ever

Today, 2K unveiled a trailer detailing 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty in WWE 2K25, the first retelling of the Bloodline saga and a celebration of the legacy of the extended Anoa’i, Fatu, and Maivia wrestling families.

Narrated by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman, the trailer introduces the first-ever interactive documentary of The Bloodline and their extended family. 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty allows players to experience some of the biggest moments in the careers of one of the most iconic wrestling dynasties, made up of WWE Superstars and Legends including Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, the Wild Samoans, and more.

Players are invited to Relive History through iconic moments including Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring ‘93, and Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley at RAW in ‘97. Heyman continues by introducing a twist: Players will have the chance to Change History and bring more glory to The Bloodline, avenging key losses such as Rikishi vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000, and the fateful Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins title match at Royal Rumble 2022. The trailer concludes by offering a glimpse at dream matches introduced in this year’s 2K Showcase, giving players the opportunity to Create History and experience some of the greatest fantasy matches that never were.

Returning for WWE 2K25 in response to community demand, all Showcase cutscenes now feature in-game cinematics footage, rather than historical live-action footage.

The list of matches in 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty includes:

Relive History:

Yokozuna w/ Mr. Fuji vs. Hulk Hogan – King of the Ring ‘93;

Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley – RAW February 13, 1997;

Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria – Queen of the Ring ‘24;

The Usos vs. The New Day w/ Big E – Hell in a Cell ‘17;

Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes w/ Trick Williams – NXT September 13, 2022.

Change History:

The Headshrinkers (Samu and Fatu) vs. The Steiner Bros – WrestleMania IX;

Rikishi vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – No Mercy 2000;

Umaga w/ Armando Estrada vs. John Cena – New Year’s Revolution 2007;

Tamina vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – Money in the Bank ‘17;

Naomi vs. Bayley – Super ShowDown ‘20;

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins – Royal Rumble ‘22.

Create History:

“High Chief” Peter Miavia vs. George “The Animal” Steele;

The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) vs. The Dudley Boyz;

The OG Bloodline vs. New Bloodline in WarGames;

The Islanders (Haku and Tama) vs. The Street Profits;

And more!