2K and WWE issued a press release today to officially introduce the new WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition honoring John Cena.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE® 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition Honoring the Incomparable John Cena Available Today

New edition and standalone DLC pack worthy of the G.O.A.T. feature new playable Superstars including “Doctor of Thuganomics” John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Ron Cena, and more new content

Today, 2K and Visual Concepts launch the WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition and Farewell Tour Edition Pack for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch™ 2.* A tribute to the incomparable John Cena, whose in-ring WWE career comes to an end in December 2025, the Farewell Tour Edition Pack features multiple new playable Superstars and additional content celebrating both the final chapter and unforgettable early stages of the record 17-time World Champion’s epic run in the squared circle.

There are four playable Superstars in the Farewell Tour Edition Pack. Two new versions of John Cena himself include the WrestleMania 41 version, as well as the throwback Dr. of Thuganomics persona that first established Cena as a Superstar on the verge of greatness. One of Cena’s most persistent and powerful rivals throughout the course of his career, Brock Lesnar makes his return to the WWE 2K franchise with an updated look, including cowboy hat and long hair. Making his WWE 2K franchise debut, the Ron Cena persona of R-Truth, as seen on Saturday Night’s Main Event in tribute to his “childhood hero,” dons a familiar red tee shirt and baseball cap, with a Cena-inspired moveset to match. Five Farewell Tour tee shirt cosmetic items round out the contents of the pack.

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition content is available in three packages:

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition includes both the Farewell Tour Edition Pack as well as the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition:

* Available for $149.99;

* The Farewell Tour Edition Pack;

* The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. This pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top, and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 only;**

* Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack, which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, plus three WrestleMania 41 playable Superstars: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and new playable Superstar Aleister Black, available now to players who purchased the Bloodline Edition or WrestleMania 41 Pack;

* Ringside Pass (Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs plus Superstar Mega-Boost);

* The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar;

* Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island**, and Brother Love Manager;

* The Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan – plus Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 only;**

* 187,500 VC (215,000 VC with Steam Edition only, in lieu of The Island cosmetic items);

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Bundle includes:

* Available for $89.99;

* The Farewell Tour Edition Pack;

* WWE 2K25 Standard Edition;

* 32,500 VC (82,500 VC with Steam Edition only, in lieu of The Island cosmetic items);

WWE 2K25 Farewell Tour Edition Pack includes:

* Available for $14.99;

* Playable Brock Lesnar, Ron Cena, WrestleMania 41 John Cena, and Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena;

* Five John Cena Farewell Tour tee shirt cosmetic items;

* 15,000 VC.

For more information on WWE 2K25, the highest rated game in franchise history on Xbox,*** visit the game’s official website, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on TikTok, X, Instagram, and subscribe on Twitch and YouTube. Official campaign hashtags #WWE2K25 and #RuleBeyondTheRing.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

*WWE 2K25, Internet connection and 2K Account (minimum age varies) required to access bonus content and online features, including DLC, The Island, and MyFACTION. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details. Terms apply.

**The Island content available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 only.

***Based on Metacritic scores on Xbox as of October 15, 2025.