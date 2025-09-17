2K and WWE issued the following today:

Goldberg and Nikki Bella Arrive in WWE® 2K25 Plus Attitude Era Superstars Pack DLC Available Today

New Hall of Legends expansion for The Island, new moves and taunts, new arena, and more also arrive today

Today, WWE 2K25 welcomes Goldberg and Nikki Bella, playable Superstars featured in the new Hall of Legends expansion to The Island, available only on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5® and Xbox Series X|S. Also available today, the Attitude Era Superstars Pack, the fourth of five DLC character packs*, brings five nostalgic, Attitude Era icons to WWE 2K25, the highest rated game in franchise history on Xbox**.

The Hall of Legends expansion includes new playable Superstars and WWE Hall of Fame inductees Goldberg and Nikki Bella, also unlocking them in several other game modes***, as well as the new Hall of Legends Arena in The Island. The expansion is available for purchase in-game only at a cost of 50,000 VC and also includes new The Island quest storyline content and new unlockable creation parts.

The Attitude Era marked a time in WWE history when seemingly anything could happen and WWE Superstars constantly pushed the envelope in the ring and on the mic. The Attitude Era Superstars Pack features five memorable names of that era, alongside over 50 new moves and taunts.

D’Lo Brown debuted as a member of the imposing Nation of Domination stable, establishing himself with his impressive ‘Lo Down frog splash finisher, often aided by his signature chest protector, and his unique head shake taunt. Brown would capture the Intercontinental Championship and held the European Championship four times during his WWE career, tied for most reigns ever with that title.

One of the most disruptive and electrifying tag teams in history, The New Age Outlaws, comprised of “Road Dogg” Jesse James and “Badd Ass” Billy Gunn, served up unpredictability and a penchant for controversy, backed by Gunn’s in-ring ability and James’ memorable gift of gab. Members of the WWE Hall of Fame inductee D-Generation X stable, James and Gunn captured the World Tag Team Championships together five times, and enjoyed a one-time reign as WWE Tag Team Championships, with each of them individually having held the Intercontinental and Hardcore Championships.

A two-time WWE Women’s Champion, Victoria utilized her impressive power and physique as a former strength sports and fitness competitor to dominate the WWE women’s roster. Known for her punishing Widow’s Peak finishing move, she holds victories over legendary Superstars including Trish Stratus, Lita, and Molly Holly.

WWE has seen many impressive physical specimens step into the ring, but few can lay claim to the resume of the “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry. A WWE Hall of Famer, Henry is a former World Heavyweight Champion, ECW Champion, and European Champion. A two-time Olympian prior to his WWE debut, Henry still holds unbroken powerlifting records. Henry displayed great versatility and an ability to reinvent himself throughout his lengthy WWE career, which included stints as a menacing member of the Nation of Domination stable, a comedic turn as a flirtatious ladies’ man, and the version represented in the Attitude Era Superstars Pack: A dominant powerhouse who forcibly inducted his opponents into the figurative “Hall of Pain.”

The Attitude Era Superstars Pack includes MyFACTION cards for each new Superstar. The pack is available for individual purchase, or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass, Ringside Pass, and in both The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition.

In MyFACTION, the new Eras card series, available now, features unique retro versions of WWE Superstars, including a Persona card of 2003 Trish Stratus. Upcoming MyFACTION Live Event rewards will include a throwback version of AJ Styles from the early 2000s, complete with a short haircut and “Get Ready to Fly” entrance theme. The MyFACTION Pink Diamond Token Market will open soon, offering powerful new cards to add to players’ collections.

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition is currently on sale for 50% off and WWE 2K25 Bloodline Edition is 45% off on Xbox and Steam.****. Bloodline Edition is currently on sale for 45% off on Xbox platforms through September 23, and 50% off on Steam through September 29.****

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).*WWE 2K25, Internet connection and 2K Account (minimum age varies) required to access bonus content and online features, including DLC, The Island, and MyFACTION. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

**Based on Metacritic scores on Xbox as of September 17, 2025.

***Hall of Legends content not available in MyFACTION.

****Discount based on 2K’s SRP. Digital Only. Xbox sales end September 23, 2025. Steam sales end September 29, 2025. Terms Apply.