– The promotion for WWE 2K25 has picked up. WWE and 2K have been churning out new content to promote the new video game, which is officially on-sale as of today, Friday, March 14, 2025. WWE Games shared this one on “Roman Reigns Day.”

– Paul Heyman posted this one, where he shared a photo of Roman Reigns in Las Vegas, Nevada, along with a caption that reads, “Las Vegas Acknowledges The Tribal Chief, Your Humble Wiseman and WWE 2K25!”

– WWE Playlist returned on Friday with a new extended episode dubbed, “The Bloodline Complete Story,” which shows four hours worth of past footage chronicling the entire saga of The Bloodline from the very start until present day.

– Finally, the countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time” continued on Friday, with the release of the complete Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair match from WrestleMania XXIV, which comes in at number 34 on the list.