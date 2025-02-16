– The official WWE merchandise website at WWE Shop has new Bayley tie dye t-shirt, Lita 25th anniversary merchandise, Wyatt Sicks merchandise and new Tiffany Stratton merchandise.

– Booker T spoke with TMZ Sports for an interview where he discussed John Cena’s legacy.

– WWE will do the complete WWE 2K25 roster reveal on Monday on IGN. More reveals will also be announced at the IGN Fan Fest the following Monday on February 24.