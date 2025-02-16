– The official WWE merchandise website at WWE Shop has new Bayley tie dye t-shirt, Lita 25th anniversary merchandise, Wyatt Sicks merchandise and new Tiffany Stratton merchandise.
– Booker T spoke with TMZ Sports for an interview where he discussed John Cena’s legacy.
– WWE will do the complete WWE 2K25 roster reveal on Monday on IGN. More reveals will also be announced at the IGN Fan Fest the following Monday on February 24.
Who’s ready?! 👏 #WWE2K25 https://t.co/vTEBxKCezO
— #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) February 14, 2025