The WWE 2K25 DLC has arrived.
On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, WWE and 2K released the official WWE 2K25 Season Pass announcement, complete with five special DLCs that will be released throughout the year.
2K.com released the following announcement with all of the details:
WWE 2K25 SEASON PASS
Gain access to even more WWE Superstars with the WWE 2K25 Season Pass*. Included in the Deadman Edition and as part of the Ringside Pass included in The Bloodline Edition, the Season Pass will include five post-launch character packs and the SuperCharger Pack which unlocks some of your favorite WWE Legends, retro arenas, and championships available at launch.
The five character packs will be released throughout the year:
New Wave Pack – May 2025
* Alex Shelly
* Chris Sabin
* Giulia
* Stephanie Vaquer
* Special celebrity guest to be announced
Dunk & Destruction Pack – June 2025
* Abyss
* Great Khali
* Three NBA stars to be announced
Fearless Pack – July 2025
* New Jack
* Jordynne Grace
* Penta
* Bull Nakano
* Special celebrity guest to be announced
Attitude Era Superstars Pack – September 2025
* D’Lo Brown
* Billy Gunn
* Road Dogg
* Victoria
* Mark Henry
Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack – November 2025
* Jesse Ventura
* Mr. Wonderful
* Tito Santana
* Junk Yard Dog
* Sid Justice
*Season Pass includes SuperCharger, and 5 DLC Character Packs which will be released in installments after WWE 2K25’s launch. The Season Pass is available for standalone purchase for the Standard Edition and is already included with the Deadman and The Bloodline Editions. More details on the content and release date of each DLC character pack will be shared in the future.
#WWE2K25 DLC Roster Drop TOMORROW! 😎 👏
Drop final predictions below👇 pic.twitter.com/s7jhvSpVG1
— #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) March 4, 2025