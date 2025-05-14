WWE and 2K issued the following:

Special celebrity guest announcement, new MyFACTION card packs, Chapter 2 of The Island, and more coming soon

Today, 2K rolls out the New Wave Pack, the first of five DLC* character and content packs planned for WWE 2K25, the highest rated game in franchise history on Xbox**.The New Wave Pack features four of the hottest names to join the WWE roster in recent history, all making their WWE 2K franchise debuts. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin comprise the Motor City Machine Guns, who quickly captured the WWE Tag Team Championships shortly after their WWE debut, and held an array of titles and accolades in other promotions, establishing themselves as one of the world’s foremost tag teams. Stephanie Vaquer is the current NXT Women’s Champion, former NXT Women’s North American Champion, and the only woman to hold both titles simultaneously. Giulia arrived in WWE to much fanfare, winning the 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge within a few months of her NXT debut, and going on to capture the NXT Women’s Championship. The New Wave Pack includes MyFACTION cards for each new Superstar, as well as a total of more than 40 moves and taunts. The pack is available for individual purchase, or as part of the WWE 2K25 Season Pass, which is also included in both The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition.

Also included in the New Wave Pack is entitlement for a special celebrity guest character***, who will be revealed soon via an exciting announcement from WWE. Players who purchased the New Wave Pack, Season Pass, The Bloodline Edition or Deadman Edition will receive the celebrity guest as a playable character in the future, with more details to be revealed soon.

Arriving in conjunction with the New Wave Pack are new MyFACTION content, including the WWE 2K25 debut of the popular Demastered card series, as well as the useable Urn foreign object, which will be available to players who purchased the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack, Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition.

Chapter 2 of The Island will also be arriving soon, offering 11 new quests, 44 new matches, new unlockable content including Xavier Woods’ alter ego Zero and the ghost of Paul Bearer, plus new branded gear in the shops, a continuation of The Island storyline, and more, exclusively available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Visual Concepts is a 2K studio. 2K is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*WWE 2K25, Internet connection and 2K Account (minimum age varies) required to access bonus content and online features, including DLC, The Island, and MyFACTION. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

**Based on Metacritic scores on Xbox as of May 12, 2025.

***Additional playable character and release date to be announced post-launch. Release date may be subject to change.