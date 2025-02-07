The WWE 2K25 updates continue to surface.

On Friday, WWE and 2K issued a press release to announce a special Wyatt Sicks pre-order, and to release the official gameplay trailer.

Check it out below.

Rule Beyond the Ring: WWE® 2K25 Official Gameplay Trailer Offers First Look at 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, New Match Types, and Features

Superstars from the past and present face-off in new Intergender, Underground and Bloodline Rules Matches, chain wrestling and more

Today, 2K revealed the explosive WWE® 2K25 gameplay trailer, featuring a first look at exciting new gameplay including new brawl environments, match types, MyRISE Mutiny, MyGM online*, MyFACTION World Tour, a snapshot of 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, and a quick glimpse at the all-new way to Rule Beyond The Ring, The Island which will be available for players on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S.

The trailer introduces WWE 2K25 cover star “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, followed by a high-octane montage of Superstars duking it out, including new intergender match-ups. A shot of Reigns and Seth Rollins battling at ringside includes Rollins showing off the new high-flying barricade dive feature. Next, a glimpse of new brawl environments, including the NXT Parking Lot and WWE Archives, where a variety of objects and environmental hazards can be used to inflict punishment on opponents.

Fans are treated to a much-anticipated look at the all-new 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, celebrating one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties – The Bloodline and the extended Anoa’i family. Each match leads to one of three outcomes: Relive History by reenacting a historical match to its actual outcome, Rewrite History by changing the outcome of a historical match, or Create History by experiencing a fantasy match-up. The Bloodline’s Dynasty is highlighted by action packed battles featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Yokozuna, Jacob Fatu and more.

Stunning looks at new features and long-awaited advancements follow, including the new Underground and Bloodline Rules match types. Clips of MyRISE Mutiny showcase a unified, male and female storyline complete with dramatic moments, exciting matches and story-driven cutscenes, followed by a barrage of highlights showcasing the return of chain wrestling, plus new additions of MyGM online features, and MyFACTION’s new World Tour component.

The trailer finishes with a glimpse of the all-new, immersive environment where players can “Rule Beyond the Ring”: The Island, available for players on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S, as well as info on the WWE 2K25 pre-order bonus, the Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.**

Three editions of WWE 2K25 will be available:

* The Standard Edition will be available worldwide on Friday, March 14, 2025.

* The Deadman Edition will be available digitally worldwide on Friday, March 7, 2025.

* The Bloodline Edition will be available digitally worldwide on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Additional information on new features, match types, 2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty, roster and more will be shared soon.

