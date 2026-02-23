WWE is bringing some added crossover appeal to its next video game release.

It has been announced that WWE is teaming up with Complex for WWE 2K26, introducing a new collaboration that will blend wrestling and streetwear culture inside the game itself.

As part of the partnership, Complex-branded shirts and apparel will be featured directly within WWE 2K26, allowing players to outfit their Superstars in officially licensed gear. The collaboration was revealed by CM Punk, who showed off one of the shirts that fans will be able to access in-game.

The official announcement read as follows:

“An exclusive partnership between WWE, Complex, and WWE Games will now feature Complex shirts and apparel in the actual WWE 2K game. Shop the shirts in the game and out of the game on Complex Shop.”

In addition to appearing in the game, the apparel will also be available for purchase outside of it through Complex’s online store, creating a crossover experience between the virtual and real worlds.

WWE Games also released the complete playable roster for WWE 2K26. You can check out the complete list below.