WWE is bringing some added crossover appeal to its next video game release.
It has been announced that WWE is teaming up with Complex for WWE 2K26, introducing a new collaboration that will blend wrestling and streetwear culture inside the game itself.
As part of the partnership, Complex-branded shirts and apparel will be featured directly within WWE 2K26, allowing players to outfit their Superstars in officially licensed gear. The collaboration was revealed by CM Punk, who showed off one of the shirts that fans will be able to access in-game.
The official announcement read as follows:
“An exclusive partnership between WWE, Complex, and WWE Games will now feature Complex shirts and apparel in the actual WWE 2K game. Shop the shirts in the game and out of the game on Complex Shop.”
In addition to appearing in the game, the apparel will also be available for purchase outside of it through Complex’s online store, creating a crossover experience between the virtual and real worlds.
WWE Games also released the complete playable roster for WWE 2K26. You can check out the complete list below.
A
Abyss
Adam Pearce
Adrian Butler
Afa
AJ Lee
AJ Styles
Akira Tozawa
Alba Fyre
Aleister Black
Alex Shelley
Alexa Bliss
Alicia Taylor
Alundra Blayze
Andre Chase
Andre The Giant
Angel
Angelo Dawkins
Apollo Crews
Armando Alejandro Estrada
Asuka
Austin Theory
Ava
Axiom
B
B-Fab
Batista
Bayley
Becky Lynch
Berto
Bianca Belair
Big E
Big Poppa Pump
Billy Graham
Billy Gunn
Blake Monroe
Bobby Heenan
Boogeyman
Booker T (Announcer model)
Booker T
Bray Wyatt
Bret Hart
British Bulldog
Brock Lesnar
Bron Breakker
Bronson Reed
Brooks Jensen
Brother Love
Brutus Creed
Bubba Ray Dudley
Bull Nakano
Byron Saxton
C
Cactus Jack
Candice LeRae
Captain Lou Albano
Carmelo Hayes
Cathy Kelley
Chad Gable
Chad Patton
Channing Lorenzo
Charles Robinson
Charlie Dempsey
Charlotte Flair
Chelsea Green
Chip Danning
Chris Sabin
Chyna
CM Punk
“American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes
Corey Graves
Cruz Del Toro
D
D-Von Dudley
D’Lo Brown
Dallas Irvin
Damian Priest
Dan Engler
Danilo Anfibio
Daphanie LaShaunn
Demon Finn Balor
Derek Sanders
Dexter Lumis
Diamond Dallas Page
Diesel
Doink The Clown
Dominik Mysterio
Dragon Lee
Drew McIntyre
Dude Love
Dusty Rhodes
E
Eddie Guerrero
Eddie Orengo
El Grande Americano
El Hijo del Vikingo – Ringside Pass Season 1
Elton Prince
Eric Bischoff
Erick Rowan
Erik
Ethan Page
Eve Torres
F
Faarooq
Fallon Henley
Felix Hernandez
Finn Bálor
Flammer – Ringside Pass Season 1
G
Gary Wilson
Giulia
Goldberg
Grayson Waller
Gunther
H
Haku
Hank Walker
Hollywood Hogan
Honky Tonk Man
Hulk Hogan
Hunter Hearst Helmsley
I
Ilja Dragunov
Ivar
Ivy Nile
Iyo Sky
Izzi Dame
J
Jacob Fatu
Jacy Jayne
Jade Cargill
Jaida Parker
Jamal
Jason Ayers
Jazmyn Nyx
JBL
JC Mateo
JD McDonagh
Je’Von Evans
Jean Paul Levesque
Jeremy Macus
Jesse Ventura
Jessika Carr
Jey Uso
Jim Neidhart
Jimmy Hart
Jimmy Uso
Joaquin Wilde
Joe Gacy
Joe Hendry
Joey Gonzalez
John Cena
John Cone
Johnny Gargano
Jordynne Grace
Josh Briggs
Julius Creed
Junkyard Dog
K
Kairi Sane
Kane
Karmen Petrovic
Kelani Jordan
Ken Shamrock
Kevin Nash
Kevin Owens
Kiana James
Kit Wilson
Kofi Kingston
Kurt Angle
L
LA Knight
Lash Legend
Lex Luger
Lexis King
Lita
Liv Morgan
Logan Paul
Lola Vice
Ludwig Kaiser
Lyra Valkyria
M
Mankind
Mark Henry
Maryse
Maxxine Dupri
Michael Cole
Michelle McCool
Michin
Mike Rome
Miss Elizabeth
Molly Holly
Montez Ford
Mosh
Mr. Fuji
Mr. Iguana – Ringside Pass Season 1
Mr. Perfect
Myles Borne
N
Naomi
Natalya
Nathan Frazer
New Jack
Nia Jax
Nick Aldis
Nikki Bella
Nikki Cross
Nikkita Lyons
Noam Dar
O
Oba Femi
Omos
Original El Grande Americano
Otis
P
Pat McAfee
Paul Bearer
Paul Heyman
Paul Orndorff
Penta
Pete Dunne
Piper Niven
Psycho Clown – Ringside Pass Season 1
R
R-Truth
Randy Orton
Réy Fenix
Rey Mysterio
Rhea Ripley
Ricky Saints
Road Dogg
Roman Reigns
Roxanne Perez
Rusev
S
Sami Zayn
Sandman
Santos Escobar
Scott Hall
Scott Steiner
Sensational Sherri
Seth “”Freakin”” Rollins
Shawn Bennett
Shawn Michaels
Shawn Spears
Sheamus
Shinsuke Nakamura
Sid Justice
Sika
Sol Ruca
Solo Sikoa
Stacy Keibler
Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie Vaquer
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Syxx
T
Talla Tonga
Tama
Tama Tonga
Tank Ledger
Tatum Paxley
Tavion Heights
Teddy Long
Terry Funk
The Fiend
The Great Khali
The Great Muta
The Hurricane
The Iron Sheik
The Miz
The Rock
Thea Hail
Thrasher
Tiffany Stratton
Tito Santana
Tommaso Ciampa
Tonga Loa
Tony D’Angelo
Trick Williams
Triple H
Trish Stratus
Tyler Bate
Tyler Breeze
U
Ultimate Warrior
Umaga
Uncle Howdy
Undertaker
V
Vader
Victoria
Victoria D’Ericco
W
Wade Barrett
Wade Barrett (Announcer model)
Wendy Choo
William Regal
Wren Sinclair
X
X-Pac
Xavier Woods
Y
Yokozuna
Yoshiki Inamura
Z
Zaria
Zelina Vega
Zoey Stark