WWE 2K26 is joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on September 15.

Sony announced the addition on September 9, listing the PS5 version among the games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

The game joins a September selection that also includes RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Ball x Pit and Date Everything. Some other games have different rollout dates, but WWE 2K26 falls under the September 15 launch listed in Sony’s announcement.

WWE 2K26 features a CM Punk Showcase built around his career, rivalries and alternate-history scenarios. Sony also highlights a roster spanning current WWE wrestlers and legends.

The announcement concerns access through the subscription’s Game Catalog. Sony notes that the catalog lineup can vary by region and directs players to check their PlayStation Store when the games become available.

Source: Sony’s official September PlayStation Plus announcement.