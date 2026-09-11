Danhausen is now part of WWE 2K26. Ringside Pass Season 5 launched on September 9, adding him to the playable roster alongside Bam Bam Bigelow, Brie Bella and AAA’s Pagano.

All four characters are available to claim immediately at Tier 1 for players who own Season 5’s Premium Track. Danhausen and Pagano are making their WWE 2K debuts, while Bigelow returns to the series after seven years.

Which Season 5 personas are free?

The Free Track includes Alexa Bliss ’25, Drew McIntyre ’10 and Triple H ’99. Those alternate versions can be earned through gameplay without purchasing the Premium Track.

Two other personas are tied to Premium progression. Bianca Belair’s WrestleMania 41 version is at Tier 33, while Randy Orton ’05 is at Tier 40. The Orton version includes a new entrance and his Burn in My Light theme.

The four new roster additions bring 35 moves and taunts between them. Season 5 also offers creation items and other rewards for players progressing through its tracks.

Premium Season 5 is available separately and is included with the Season Pass and Monday Night War Edition. The Ringside Pass requires the base WWE 2K26 game, an internet connection and a 2K account.

Sources: 2K’s September 9 announcement and the official Season 5 Ringside Report.