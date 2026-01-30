The WWE 2K26 video game cover star has been revealed.

During Friday’s WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff event in Saudi Arabia, CM Punk was officially revealed as the cover star for WWE 2K26, marking the second time in his career that he has been featured on the cover of a WWE video game.

The upcoming title is scheduled for release on March 13 and is now available for pre-order. WWE 2K26 will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Punk previously appeared on the cover of WWE ’13 during his original WWE run.

Speaking at the kickoff event, Punk reflected on the moment and what it meant to him.

“It is my pleasure and my honor. When I was a little kid, I could only dream of being on the cover of a video game,” Punk said. “And now I am joining some esteemed dignitaries that have been on the cover twice.”

Punk also acknowledged the fans in attendance and the significance of the reveal taking place at the Royal Rumble festivities.

“It’s amazing, it’s pretty special we got to do the reveal here today in front of all you wonderful fans. I missed you guys, I love you.”

An official gameplay trailer for WWE 2K26 is scheduled to debut during Saturday’s Royal Rumble event.