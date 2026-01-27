As anticipation continues to build for WWE 2K26, a new report may have revealed when fans will finally get their hands on the next installment in the long-running franchise.

According to gaming insider Billbil-kun of Dealabs Magazine, WWE 2K26 is currently slated for release on Friday, March 13. That date would be consistent with WWE’s recent release pattern, as the series traditionally launches in March during WrestleMania season.

The report notes that the game is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. At this time, it remains unclear whether WWE 2K26 will also be made available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

WWE and 2K Games have already confirmed three special editions of the game: an Attitude Era Edition, a Monday Night War Edition, and a Triple H-themed King of Kings Edition. The standard edition cover star has yet to be revealed. An official announcement is expected this Friday, January 30, which is also when pre-orders are scheduled to go live.

The Attitude Era Edition cover features an all-star lineup including Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kane, Kurt Angle, Chyna, Trish Stratus, Lita, Stephanie McMahon, and The Dudley Boyz. Meanwhile, the Monday Night War Edition showcases Austin, Rock, Undertaker, Triple H, Angle, Chyna, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Booker T, and Eric Bischoff.

One thing that may grab fans immediately: CM Punk is reportedly set to be the centerpiece of this year’s Showcase Mode.

The mode traditionally focuses on a single superstar’s career, allowing players to relive iconic moments while also exploring dream match scenarios.

And if the report holds true, Punk’s WWE journey will be front and center in WWE 2K26.