AAA taped additional matches and segments for Heroes Inmortales on Saturday, October 24, in Mexico City, Mexico.
The tapings featured multiple championship matches, an injury-related change to the advertised lineup, and a Hall of Fame induction ceremony that took an unexpected turn.
Featured below are spoilers from the taped portion of the event.
AAA Heroes Inmortales Spoilers – October 24, 2026
– Bravo Americano defeated Takuma and Cruz Del Toro in a Triple Threat Match.
– Rey Fenix defeated Laredo Kid, Jack Cartwheel and Kento in a Fatal Four-Way Match to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. The match was changed after Mini Vikingo announced during Saturday’s live broadcast that he would be sidelined with an elbow injury.
– The Wagner Brothers defeated Taurus and Hysteria to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships.
– Pagano and El Carnicero defeated Dave the Clown and Murder Clown. Following the match, Pagano and Carnicero continued their attack on Psycho Circus until Psycho Clown arrived to make the save.
– Marisela Peña’s induction into the AAA Hall of Fame was interrupted by her son, Dorian Roldán. During the segment, Roldán accused Rey Mysterio of having a “secret relationship” with Peña, claiming that was the reason she refused to punish him.