– Added to AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 2, which will be taped tonight at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, is Joaquin Wilde vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Lince Dorado vs. Octagón Jr. vs. Cruz Del Toro in a five-way match, as well as a sit-down interview with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio. Previously announced for the show, which premieres next week, is Bayley, La Catalina & Lola Vice vs. Las Toxicas (Flammer, Maravilla & La Hiedra).

– In addition to Rey Fenix defeating Laredo Kid to become the new AAA World Cruiserweight Champion in the first of three title matches at AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 1 on May 30, the other two championship contests saw titles change hands as well. In the second match of the evening, The War Raiders duo of Erik and Ivar defeated Pagano and Psycho Clown to become the new AAA World Tag-Team Champions. The third title tilt of the 5/30 special event in Mexico saw an assist from Omos lead to El Hijo del Vikingo becoming the new AAA Latin American Champion. The main event saw El Grande Americano defeat OG El Grande Americano in a ‘Mask vs. Mask’ match, resulting in OG El Grande Americano unmasking and revealing himself to be Chad Gable.

Another NEW Champion crowned! 👑 El Hijo del Vikingo has WON the AAA Latin American Championship! pic.twitter.com/SqACwphukA — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Pagano le ha dado la espalda a Psycho Clown y lo dejó a merced de los War Raiders 🤯 #AAANocheDeLosGrandes pic.twitter.com/ACG25jku8u — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 31, 2026

– WWE has announced a pair of main roster television events coming up in Mexico this September. During the 5/30 AAA on FOX special event in Monterrey, it was announced that WWE SmackDown is coming to Mexico City on September 11, while WWE Raw will take place from Mexico City on September 14.

This September, #SmackDown and #WWERaw return to Mexico for the first time in 15 years!! Tickets on sale THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/SA5sq0IvLc — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

– It was also announced during Saturday’s AAA show that night one of AAA TripleMania 34 will take place on September 11, 2026, live from the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Night two will take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico on September 13.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 1 Results 5/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Por primera vez #Triplemania llegará a los Estados Unidos con la primera noche de Triplemanía 34 en Las Vegas y por supuesto la segunda noche en Ciudad de México 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zoyksKgUu6 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 31, 2026