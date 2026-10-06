El Hijo del Vikingo has undergone a second knee surgery.

The WWE and AAA wrestling star announced the news via social media before the operation on October 6, and returned afterwards to confirm that it was a success.

“God is with me I can’t lose,” he wrote as the caption. “Thanks for your support the operation was successful.”

Vikingo originally underwent surgery on July 7 after suffering the torn ACL. During his rehabilitation, he had provided encouraging updates on his progress and noted that doctors were “impressed” with how well his recovery had been going.

A mainstay in WWE’s AAA promotion based out of Mexico, El Hijo del Vikingo actually last competed in the ring on WWE SmackDown back in July, where he squared off with fellow AAA and WWE performer Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

Upon suffering the initial injury and undergoing his original surgery, del Vikingo was expected to spend nine months on the sidelines recovering. His new timeline following this second operation is still unclear.