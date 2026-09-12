Damian Priest and Rey Fenix are advertised for a WWE and AAA meet-and-greet in Mexico City on Saturday, September 12.

WWE Español announced the fan event ahead of Triplemania 34. The poster also lists Erik and Ivar of The War Raiders, along with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

The event is scheduled for Arena CDMX from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time. That is noon to 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The announcement gives the overall event window rather than individual appearance times for each wrestler.

Fans can access the ticket page through the Superboletos link in WWE’s announcement. The advertised lineup is subject to change.

Arena CDMX is located at Avenida de las Granjas 800 in the Santa Barbara neighborhood of Azcapotzalco.

Sources: WWE Español’s announcement and official poster; Official ticket listing.