Chik Tormenta has announced that she is no longer with WWE/AAA.

During the RIOT La Riña 4 event, Tormenta revealed that her time with WWE/AAA has come to an end, confirming that she is now a free agent.

“I am no longer with WWE/AAA,” she stated. “I am now a free agent.”

The 19-year veteran last wrestled for WWE’s AAA in May 2026, when she teamed with Faby Apache and Lady Shani in a six-woman tag team match against Las Toxicas (Flammer, La Hiedra and Maravilla).

Tormenta had been a regular part of the AAA roster since 2018 before confirming her departure this weekend.