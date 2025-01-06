Some more spoilers and notes for tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix premiere have surfaced from outside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

* The energy outside the venue is comparable to that of a major WWE Pay-Per-View event.

* Netflix and WWE have set up a ring outside, complete with a smaller video screen, allowing fans to record themselves making WWE-style entrances, reminiscent of activities featured at WWE AXXESS events.

* A massive digital screen is also on display, promoting Netflix and showcasing sizzle reels featuring WWE talent.

* Merchandise giveaways have reportedly taken place.

* Long lines of eager fans are already forming, waiting to enter the venue.

* Numerous drones are flying overhead, capturing footage of the event.

* The VIP entrance line currently stretches around the block.

* In a brief mishap, WWE inadvertently broadcast a feed from inside the building showing The Undertaker in street clothes riding his motorcycle.

