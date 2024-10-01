WWE has acknowledged the passing of WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing inductee Pete Rose.

As noted, the MLB legend died at the age of 83 this week.

WWE.com shared the following tribute in honor of the late Pete Rose on Monday evening.

WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose passes away WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose has passed away.



An all-time great and baseball’s “Hit King,” Rose won three World Series championships, was a 17-time All-Star, and the 1973 National League MVP during his 23-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos.



In the WWE Universe, Rose is best known for his appearances on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. At the 14th edition in 1998, Rose appeared as the guest ring announcer for the match between Undertaker and Kane.



After Rose ran down the Boston crowd and their beloved Red Sox, Kane piledrived the baseball legend.Rose attempted to get payback on The Big Red Machine several times over the years but failed in memorable fashion each time.



In recognition of his unforgettable WrestleMania moments, Rose was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.WWE extends its condolences to Rose’s family, friends and fans.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Rose’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/nfCHpq5bpJ — WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2024