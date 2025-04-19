WWE has acquired AAA.
The news was made official during the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 pre-show on Peacock and YouTube on Saturday, April 19, 2025.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared at the pre-show panel along with Dorian Roldan from AAA, and several legendary luchadors and lucha libre-based WWE Superstars.
It was announced that NXT x AAA Worlds Collide will take place on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.
Countdown to #WrestleMania crowd is 🔥 🔥🔥
About to make a historic announcement…@WWE pic.twitter.com/41FXB14PSS
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 19, 2025
AAA and NXT join forces to present Worlds Collide, airing live Saturday, June 7, at 3 ET/12 PT from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ahO4MwkzOn
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
BREAKING NEWS: WWE has officially acquired AAA!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zPQRXaGZwu
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025