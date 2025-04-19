WWE has acquired AAA.

The news was made official during the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 pre-show on Peacock and YouTube on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared at the pre-show panel along with Dorian Roldan from AAA, and several legendary luchadors and lucha libre-based WWE Superstars.

It was announced that NXT x AAA Worlds Collide will take place on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA.

Countdown to #WrestleMania crowd is 🔥 🔥🔥 About to make a historic announcement…@WWE pic.twitter.com/41FXB14PSS — Triple H (@TripleH) April 19, 2025