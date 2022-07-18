Kurt Angle shared that he made a deal with WWE to air his documentary on Peacock during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

The Peacock program will shine a light on his personal life, while his A&E Biography will focus more on his career with WWE.

“The WWE bought the show from us, the documentary, and they changed it up a little bit and made it a little more pro-wrestling-oriented. But we made a deal with them that this will air on Peacock next year, my previous documentary, before they actually added more WWE stuff to it. The one next year on Peacock will be more about my personal life, growing up and before the WWE. It’s a really well-rounded documentary. But the one WWE is showing will pro-WWE stuff.”

