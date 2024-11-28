Another update regarding the WWE status of Alexa Bliss has surfaced.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that there has been “a lot of talk about Alexa Bliss in WWE creative circles” in recent days and weeks.

According to a separate report earlier this year, WWE had plans for “Little Miss Bliss” to return after the holiday season.

Sources indicate those plans are still in motion, with WWE actively working on the timing and storyline for her comeback. It’s widely believed she could return during WrestleMania season, which kicks off with the Royal Rumble, if not sooner.

Bliss last competed at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she faced Bianca Belair in a losing effort. Since then, she has celebrated the birth of her first daughter with her family and addressed some health challenges.

We will keep you posted as additional details continue to surface regarding the WWE status of Alexa Bliss.