WWE Adding More Episodes Of WWF Superstars To The Network

WWE Network News issued the following press release announcing that they will be adding more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program to the network. Details can be found below.

We exclusively revealed that August 2020’s classic content coming to WWE Network would be episodes of WWF Superstars from 1993. Now, we can provide a listing so you know exactly what to expect to arrive this Monday, August 17th.

As of right now, we can confirm ten episodes of Superstars are coming to the archives. This is in line with many classic content dumps as of late, but down some from the usual magic number of fourteen that one hour shows tend to see. It is possible more crop up before then, but it is best to assume just these ten are arriving in the meantime.

The episodes begin prior to Wrestlemania on March 20th, 1993 and extend until to May 22nd, 1993 during the build to the King of the Ring. Stars featured include Shawn Michaels, Lux Luger, Yokozuna, Hulk Hogan, Razor Ramon, Bret Hart, among others. Once again, they are slated to arrive on Monday, August 17th.

Below is the listing for the new episodes of Superstars coming to WWE Network:

Superstars 03/20/1993 [Duration: 00:44:37]

Mr. Perfect and “The Narcissist” Lex Luger come face to face ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania IX. WWE Tag Team Champions Money, Inc. Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels and Doink battle their respective opponents.

Superstars 03/27/1993 [Duration: 00:46:53]

Bret “Hit Man” Hart and Yokozuna sign their WWE Championship Match contract. A special tribute to Andre the Giant celebrates the very first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Narcissist” Lex Luger, Crush and The Headshrinkers collide with their respective opponents.

Superstars 04/03/1993 [Duration: 00:43:53]

On the eve of WrestleMania IX, Vince McMahon, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Jerry “The King” Lawler preview the action to come from Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. The Mega-Maniacs have harsh words for Money, Inc. Mr. Perfect, Doink, Tatanka and Bam Bam Bigelow compete in the ring.

Superstars 04/10/1993 [Duration: 00:45:43]

WWE President Jack Tunney addresses the WWE Championship situation in the aftermath of WrestleMania IX. “The Narcissist” Lex Luger, Bob Backlund, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and Papa Shango are in action.

Superstars 04/17/1993 [Duration: 00:46:32]

Bam Bam Bigelow faces “The Rocket” Owen Hart in the main event. Sensational Sherry and Luna Vachon react to their encounter on Raw. Yokozuna, Mr. Perfect and The Headshrinkers are in action.

Superstars 04/24/1993 [Duration: 00:45:01]

Footage of Lex Luger attacking Bret Hart at the WrestleMania Brunch triggers an investigation into The Narcissist’s forearm. Tatanka can’t get Bam Bam Bigelow out of his hair. Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels, The Steiner Brothers and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan are in action.

Superstars 05/01/1993 [Duration: 00:45:42]

The King of the Ring Qualifying Matches kick off when Mr. Perfect battles Doink the Clown. “The Narcissist” Lex Luger causes more destruction with his metal-plated forearm. WWE Champion Hulk Hogan sounds off on his upcoming title defense against Yokozuna. The Undertaker vows to make Giant Gonzales rest in peace. Virgil and Typhoon are in action.

Superstars 05/08/1993 [Duration: 00:46:23]

King of the Ring Qualifying Matches continue as Razor Ramon clashes with El Matador. Tensions rise between Shawn Michaels and Mr. Perfect during their interview with “Mean” Gene Okerlund. The Nasty Boys & Kamala take on Money Inc. & Mr. Hughes. Sensational Sherri’s rivalry with Luna Vachon is recapped. Yokozuna and Crush are in action.

Superstars 05/15/1993 [Duration: 00:45:13]

Giant Gonzales attempts to snap Tatanka’s undefeated streak in a King of the Ring Qualifying Match. “The Narcissist” Lex Luger sets his sights on Bret Hart. WWE Champion Hulk Hogan promises to prove his reign is not a fluke as he prepares for his rematch against Yokozuna. Shawn Michaels and The Steiner Brothers step into the ring.

Superstars 05/22/1993 [Duration: 00:45:41]

Shawn Michaels faces off against Crush in a King of the Ring Qualifying Match. Hulk Hogan gives an update from the set of “Thunder in Paradise.” Bret Hart and Razor Ramon come “Face to Face” before their King of the Ring showdown. The Smoking Gunns and Adam Bomb make their Superstars debuts.