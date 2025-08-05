– WWE aired the following video package on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw showing the fan reactions and media reactions/coverage of the shocking return of Brock Lesnar at the conclusion of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 this past Sunday night.

The RETURN of the BEAST! pic.twitter.com/5uk7XF4Emj — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2025

– WWE claimed that Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam Sunday garnered over 75 million views on social media in the first 12 hours alone.

– WWE announced that John Cena will be live on WWE SmackDown this Friday night, August 8, 2025, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to give his reaction to being attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar after losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam Sunday.

– WWE Raw commentary duo Michael Cole and Corey Graves appeared on camera during Monday night’s post-SummerSlam episode to subtly address the controversy behind Brock Lesnar returning to WWE after being away from the company for over two years. Cole revealed that he asked WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about the decision to bring back “The Beast Incarnate,” and according to the WWE play-by-play announcer, the two reached out to Lesnar a few weeks ago and told him, “we believe it’s time for you to come home.”