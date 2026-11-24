The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

Ahead of the November 24 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, the company has announced the addition of a new tag-team match to the lineup.

Perros Del Mal (Angel & Garza) will square off against BirthRight (Stacks & Uriah Connors) following weeks of issues between the two teams.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is ZARIA defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Izzi Dame, as well as Mason Rook taking on Shiloh Hill in a number one contender’s match, with the winner advancing to challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship at WWE TLC.

Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger will join forces to take on Vanity Project (Myka Lockwood, Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) in an eight-man tag-team match.

Additionally, John Cena will make his final NXT-related announcements for the upcoming John Cena Classic special event on December 14.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE NXT Results coverage.