Classic episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980 have been added to Peacock and the WWE Network.

The first batch of episodes was added in December, starting in January 1980. The following ten episodes were added this week:

April 19, 1980 – WWE Champion Bob Backlund faces Jose Estrada in an Exhibition Match; Ken Patera battles Rene Goulet.

April 26, 1980 – Pat Patterson faces Jose Estrada; Tony Atlas gives an inside look at his intense training regimen.

May 3, 1980 – Tony Atlas battles Frank Monroe; former WWE Champion Pedro Morales clashes against Jose Estrada.

May 10, 1980 – Harley Race battles Frankie Williams; Vince McMahon interviews Intercontinental Champion Ken Patera.

May 17, 1980 – WWE Tag Team Champions The Wild Samoans clash with Rene Goulet & Angelo Gomez in non-title action.

May 24, 1980 – Tony Atlas, Harley Race and Pedro Morales are all in action; Rick McGraw clashes with Larry Sharpe.

May 31, 1980 – WWE Tag Team Champions The Wild Samoans battle Rene Goulet & Jim Duggan in a non-title showdown.

June 7, 1980 – Hulk Hogan looks to continue his undefeated streak; Larry Zbyszko draws the ire of Bruno Sammartino.

June 14, 1980 – Pedro Morales battles Baron Mikel Scicluna; Ken Patera, The Samoans and Harley Race are in action.

June 21, 1980- Ken Patera confronts Tony Atlas; Dominic DeNucci & Rene Goulet take on Mark Pole & Frank Monroe.