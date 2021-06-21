Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program.

Here is the content listing for the latest batch:

March 26, 1994

Lex Luger, Diesel and more are in action in the aftermath of an eventful WrestleMania X.

April 2, 1994

Razor Ramon defends his Intercontinental Championship; Doink and Dink lend a hand to “Sparky” Plugg.

April 9, 1994

WWE Champion Bret “Hitman” Hart pays a visit to Shawn Michaels’ “Heartbreak Hotel.”

April 16, 1994

Bret Hart’s WWE Championship continues to be a topic of conversation on “The Heartbreak Hotel.”

April 23, 1994

Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon goes one-on-one with Adam Bomb.

April 30, 1994

Diesel challenges Razor Ramon for the Intercontinental Championship; Mabel in action.

May 7, 1994

Irwin R. Schyster and Scott Steiner compete in a 1994 King of the Ring Tournament Qualifying Match.

May 14, 1994

Mabel battles Quebecer Pierre in a King of the Ring Qualifying Match; Earthquake in action.