Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. 10 episodes were released from November 1994 to January 1995. This completes 1994 for the program.

Stars featured on the episodes include The Undertaker, King Kong Bundy, Shawn Michaels, Ted Dibiase, Diesel, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Mantaur, King Kong Bundy, among others.

A dream match if we've ever seen one… There are 10 MORE EPISODES of #Superstars for you to stream now available exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/Ow5JLAT1uG — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 17, 2022

Here are the Peacock links to the new WWE Superstars episodes: