Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. 10 episodes were released from August through October 1995.

Stars featured on the episodes include The Undertaker, King Kong Bundy, Shawn Michaels, Ted Dibiase, Diesel, Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Mantaur, King Kong Bundy, among others.

Here are the Peacock links to the new WWE Superstars episodes:

August 25, 1995

Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Rad Radford; The Undertaker has a warning for Kama.

September 2, 1995

Bret “Hit Man” Hart goes one-on-one with Waylon Mercy; The British Bulldog is unleashed.

September 9, 1995

Dean Douglas makes his in-ring debut against The 1-2-3 Kid; Shawn Michaels faces Tatanka.

September 16, 1995

Hakushi squares off against Rad Radford; Henry Godwinn collides with King Kong Bundy.

September 23, 1995

Henry Godwinn & Bam Bam Bigelow take on The Million Dollar Corporation’s Tatanka & King Kong Bundy.

September 30, 1995

The British Bulldog collides with Fatu; Barry Horowitz & Hakushi take on Skip & Rad Radford.

October 7, 1995

Kama & Sid battle Bam Bam Bigelow & Henry Godwinn; Dean Douglas confronts Shawn Michaels.

October 14, 1995

WWE Champion Diesel battles Waylon Mercy; Razor Ramon & The 1-2-3 Kid take on Jacob & Eli Blu.

October 21, 1995

WWE Champion Diesel addresses The British Bulldog ahead of In Your House; Dean Douglas vs. Hakushi.

October 28, 1995

Razor Ramon & The 1-2-3 Kid join forces in a tag team main event.