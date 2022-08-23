Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. 10 episodes were released from November 4th 1995 to January 6th 1996.

Stars featured on the episodes include Bret Hart, Goldust, Mabel, The Undertaker, Vader, Razor Ramon, Diesel, Mr. Perfect, Ahmed Johnson, Owen Hart, and The British Bulldog, among others.

Here are the Peacock links to the new WWE Superstars episodes: