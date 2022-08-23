Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. 10 episodes were released from November 4th 1995 to January 6th 1996.
Stars featured on the episodes include Bret Hart, Goldust, Mabel, The Undertaker, Vader, Razor Ramon, Diesel, Mr. Perfect, Ahmed Johnson, Owen Hart, and The British Bulldog, among others.
Here are the Peacock links to the new WWE Superstars episodes:
- Superstars S1995E44 – 1995/11/04
- Superstars S1995E45 – 1995/11/11
- Superstars S1996E46 – 1995/11/18
- Superstars S1996E47 – 1995/11/25
- Superstars S1996E48 – 1995/12/02
- Superstars S1996E49 – 1995/12/09
- Superstars S1996E50 – 1995/12/16
- Superstars S1995E51 – 1995/12/23
- Superstars S1995E52 – 1995/12/30
- Superstars S1996E1 – 1996/01/06