Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. The episodes were released from January 1996 to Match 1996

Stars featured on the episodes include Goldust, Razor Ramon, Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels., among others.

Here are the WWE Superstars episodes:

January 6th, 1996:: Mr. Perfect interviews Razor Ramon; Skip has Rad Radford seeing double.

January 13th, 1996:: Goldust battles Barry Horowitz; Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon faces Jeff Hardy.

January 20th, 1996:: Diesel collides with Isaac Yankem D.D.S.; The Ringmaster faces Scott Taylor.

January 27th, 1996:: Shawn Michaels faces Tatanka; Justin “Hawk” Bradshaw makes his WWE debut against Bob Holly.

February 3rd, 1996:: Razor Ramon takes on Jeff Jarrett; Isaac Yankem D.D.S. clashes with Avatar.

February 10th, 1996:: Shawn Michaels sounds off ahead of In Your House; The Ringmaster faces Fatu.

February 17th, 1996:: The 1-2-3 Kid vs. Ahmed Johnson; WWE Champion Bret “Hit Man” Hart declares his disdain for Diesel.

February 24th, 1996:: Shawn Michaels battles Shinobi; The British Bulldog and Owen Hart face Barry Horowitz and Hakushi.

March 2nd, 1996: Intercontinental Champion Goldust battles Hakushi; The Godwinns face The New Rockers.

March 9th, 1996: Razor Ramon and Savio Vega vs. Tatanka and The 1-2-3 Kid in the WWE Tag Team Championship Tournament.

March 16th, 1996:: The Bodydonnas battle The Bushwhackers in a WWE Tag Team Championship Tournament Match.