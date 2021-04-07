Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. Courtesy of WWE Network News, here is the content listing for the latest batch: Superstars 01/15/1994 [Duration: 00:46:54] The Undertaker builds what Yokozuna fears most. Lex Luger looks to slam the massive Bastion Booger. Bret Hart commits himself to tag team action. Tatanka battles Barry Horowitz. The Headshrinkers, IRS and Virgil are in action.

Superstars 01/22/1994 [Duration: 00:46:24] The Smoking Gunns take on Adam Bomb & Rick Martel. The Hart family put their differences aside. Men on a Mission perform the “”Royal Rumble Rap.”” Tatanka has words for Ludvig Borga. Doink the Clown and Crush step into the ring.

Superstars 01/29/1994 [Duration: 00:46:21] After two Superstars were declared co-winners of the Royal Rumble Match, questions swirl around who will face Yokozuna at WrestleMania X. The Undertaker vows to not rest peacefully. Thurman “”Sparky”” Plugg makes his Superstars debut against The Brooklyn Brawler. Diesel looks to run over the competition.

Superstars 02/05/1994 [Duration: 00:43:48] The Steiner Brothers face The Quebecers in a non-title match. Paul Bearer proclaims The Deadman will rise again. Kwang makes his WWE debut. Bret “”Hit Man”” Hart sizes up his WrestleMania competition. Shawn Michaels is in action.

Superstars 02/12/1994 [Duration: 00:45:25] “”Macho Man”” Randy Savage takes on “”The Model”” Rick Martel. Crush lives up to his name. The Bushwhackers make their WWE return. Bam Bam Bigelow heats up the squared circle.

Superstars 02/19/1994 [Duration: 00:42:55] Bret “”Hit Man”” Hart sends a warning to his WrestleMania X opponents. WWE Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze defends her title. Yokozuna and Lex Luger visit the “”Funeral Parlor”” ahead of their epic confrontation at WrestleMania. Diesel, Marty Jannetty and others in action.

Superstars 02/26/1994 [Duration: 00:45:37] Bret “”Hit Man”” Hart tangles with Adam Bomb in the main event. Self-proclaimed Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels discusses WrestleMania X. In action, Tag Team Champions The Quebecers, Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon and IRS.

Superstars 03/05/1994 [Duration: 00:45:24] Lex Luger, The Bushwhackers, Diesel, Jeff Jarrett and Doink compete in the ring. Paul Bearer hosts a special pre-WrestleMania edition of the “”Funeral Parlor.””

Superstars 03/12/1994 [Duration: 00:45:10] Bret “”Hit Man”” Hart and Lex Luger have a face-to-face interview. Earthquake battles Bastion Booger. Tatanka takes on The Brooklyn Brawler. Shawn Michaels and Men on a Mission in action.