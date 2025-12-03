WWE NXT has locked in the full lineup for Saturday’s Deadline premium live event in San Antonio, TX. capping off the go-home show with new match announcements and a few notable twists.

The final push to Deadline included two fresh bouts being added to the card.

And Things escalated fast heading into San Antonio.

First, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page will defend his title against AAA’s Mr. Iguana. The match comes directly out of Thursday’s NXT episode, where Iguana literally stole Page’s car from the Performance Center parking lot to trigger the showdown.

A second grudge match was also confirmed, as Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame are heading for a one-on-one collision. Dame turned on Paxley at NXT Gold Rush last month, costing her the NXT Women’s Championship—and Tuesday’s announcement made their long-brewing clash official.

NXT also revealed a major scheduling note: Ricky Saints’ NXT Championship defense against Oba Femi will open the Deadline PLE. It’s a bold placement for a title bout that has been one of the brand’s centerpieces in recent weeks.

And in the final piece of business coming out of Tuesday’s eight-man tag team main event, Myles Borne scored the winning pinfall, earning the right to choose his entry position in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The match will determine the next number one contender to the NXT Championship, giving Borne a crucial strategic edge heading into the hectic multi-person format.

WWE NXT Deadline is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, 2025, live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/6 for live WWE NXT Deadline results coverage.