WWE has added another match to Monday night’s episode of Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced Sunday that Je’Von Evans and Penta will team up to face Bron Breakker and Austin Theory on the October 5 show from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The match comes just days before WWE Money in the Bank, with Evans, Penta and Breakker all set to compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the October 10 premium live event from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Several other matches have already been announced for Monday’s Raw.

Becky Lynch will face Liv Morgan in a No. 1 contender’s match for the Women’s World Championship, while Sol Ruca and Lola Vice will team against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Rey Fenix will also be in action against Ethan Page.

Additionally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is advertised to return on Monday’s show.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.