WWE Network News issued the following press release announcing that more episodes of the Velocity program, which originally ran in the early 2000s, will be added to the WWE network this week. Details can be found below.

As noted, WWE Network’s classic content for September 2020 will be episodes of WWE Velocity. This series was Smackdown’s B-Show for several years, while perhaps being best remembered for the memorable Cruiserweight action that’d take place. Earlier in the month, WWE promoted ten episodes are set to be added to the archives and those videos will be added on Monday, September 21st.

Now, we can exclusively reveal what you can expect from this new classic content drop. However, we only have information for eight uploads. This doesn’t confirm that the full ten promoted aren’t arriving, as they could easily be added by the time the videos go up, but for now, we can only confirm eight officially. These episodes will not just be the first ten (or eight) from 2002 like many expected, instead episodes will be spread out from 2002, 2003, and 2004.

While Velocity was never a brand nor a major show for WWE, many popular names would be featured here either as their careers dwindled or before rising to prominence. This includes John Cena, Batista, Daniel Bryan, Tajiri, Kidman, Trish Stratus, Stacy Keibler, Edge, JBL, Rey Mysterio, Mark Henry, Jamie Noble, Val Venis, The Godfather, Randy Orton, and more.

Below is the listing for September 2020’s classic content:

Velocity 05/25/2002 [Duration: 00:44:10]

Trish Stratus defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Stacy Keibler. Kidman faces Tajiri. Hardcore Holly takes on Val Venis.

Velocity 06/01/2002 [Duration: 00:40:37]

Reverend D-Von and Deacon Batista deliver a sermon to the WWE Universe before taking on The Big Valbowski. “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry clashes with The Godfather. Albert faces off against Hugh Morrus.

Velocity 06/08/2002 [Duration: 00:43:10]

Randy Orton goes one-on-one with Test. Tough Enough 2 Champion Linda Miles seeks to prove herself against Ivory. Chavo Guerrero and Funaki battle in cruiserweight action. The Godfather is in action against Hugh Morrus.

Velocity 06/15/2002 [Duration: 00:46:33]

Kurt Angle battles Hardcore Holly. Billy & Chuck defend the Tag Team Championship against Mark Henry & Randy Orton. Rikishi faces Albert. Funaki takes on Jamie Noble.

Velocity 08/17/2002 [Duration: 00:47:22]

Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble & Tajiri battle Kidman & Funaki. John Cena squares off with Reverend D-Von. Hardcore Holly faces Rico. Bull Buchanan battles Albert.

Velocity 01/18/2003 [Duration: 00:47:03]

Brian Danielson makes his WWE TV debut against Jamie Noble. Chuck Palumbo and Shannon Moore are in action.

Velocity 02/08/2003 [Duration: 00:47:47]

John Cena steps in the ring with Brian Danielson for the first time ever. Edge attempts to derail A-Train. Nunzio takes on Funaki in Cruiserweight action.

Velocity 05/01/2004 [Duration: 00:39:17]

United States Champion John Cena kicks off the show when he faces Akio. John Bradshaw Layfield battles Funaki. Rey Mysterio goes head-to-head with Jamie Noble. Mark Jindrak shows why he is “The Reflection of Perfection” in his match against Shannon Moore.