WWE issued the following:

WWE announces second live event in Honolulu on Saturday, Oct. 17

August 17, 2026 – Due to popular demand, WWE today announced a second live event to its 2026 Hawaii Live Tour on Saturday, October 17 at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, as part of its highly anticipated return to the Aloha State for the first time since September 2019.

WWE will deliver back-to-back nights of non-stop WWE action at Blaisdell Arena – beginning with a nearly sold-out first night on Friday, October 16 – with appearances by WWE Superstars Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, “The Ruler” Oba Femi, Liv Morgan and more.

Tickets for the newly added Saturday live event will go on sale starting Friday, August 21 at 10am HST/4pm ET via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, August 19 at 10am HST/4pm ET until 11:59pm HST.

Limited tickets for the live event on October 16 are still available via Ticketmaster.com.

Prior to the live events, WWE will host a tryout at Blaisdell Arena, providing prospective talent the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of WWE recruiters, coaches, and executives. Additional details on the event will be announced in the coming weeks.