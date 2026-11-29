The lineup for the post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Sunday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media with a video announcing another championship match for this week’s episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand prime time program.

IYO SKY will put her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on the line against former champion Sol Ruca.

The bout will mark SKY’s first televised defense of the title since defeating Raquel Rodriguez to capture the championship on the November 16 episode of WWE Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Although not mentioned by Pearce in his video announcement, it was also confirmed during the WWE Survivor Series 2026 post-show on Saturday night that Je’Von Evans and Penta will defend their World Tag-Team Championships against Rayo Americano and Bravo Americano.

WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix from Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas with the fallout from WWE Survivor Series 2026. Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.