WWE issued the following press release announcing that New Day member Big E will take on Sheamus at tomorrow’s Payback pay per view from the ThunderDome. Check out the details, including an updated match card below.

Big E is focused on achieving his biggest WWE dreams, and that makes him a perfect target for Sheamus.

Earlier today it was confirmed on “Talking Smack” that Big E would face off with The Celtic Warrior at WWE Payback. The New Day powerhouse defeated Sheamus earlier this month on the blue brand, as Big E has continued to build momentum at the start of his Singles run.

Sheamus has built his WWE career by crushing the dreams of the most optimistic Superstars. Will Big E make a huge statement or will Sheamus provide a punishing roadblock?

Catch WWE Payback on Sunday, Aug. 30 on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

-Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal championship

-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship

-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States championship

-Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

-Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

-Big E vs. Sheamus