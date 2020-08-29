WWE issued the following press release announcing that New Day member Big E will take on Sheamus at tomorrow’s Payback pay per view from the ThunderDome. Check out the details, including an updated match card below.
Big E is focused on achieving his biggest WWE dreams, and that makes him a perfect target for Sheamus.
Earlier today it was confirmed on “Talking Smack” that Big E would face off with The Celtic Warrior at WWE Payback. The New Day powerhouse defeated Sheamus earlier this month on the blue brand, as Big E has continued to build momentum at the start of his Singles run.
Sheamus has built his WWE career by crushing the dreams of the most optimistic Superstars. Will Big E make a huge statement or will Sheamus provide a punishing roadblock?
Catch WWE Payback on Sunday, Aug. 30 on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
-Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal championship
-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship
-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States championship
-Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
-Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin
-Big E vs. Sheamus