WWE has announced a new stipulation for a matchup on the August 12th edition of Raw.

American Made (The Creeds) vs. Alpha Academy (Otiz & Akira Tozawa) will now be contested under Texas Tornado tag rules, meaning that all four men will be in the matchup at the same time.

Alpha Academy will go head-to-head with American Made in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/EWgTXwVQ2A — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2024

Also on tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time Monday night program is an opening segment featuring Rhea Ripley, as well as additional appearances by Randy Orton, Odyssey Jones and others.

Scheduled in-ring action for the show this evening includes Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a two-out-of-three falls match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Eliminator, as well as Damian Priest vs. Carlito.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Austin, TX.