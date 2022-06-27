WWE has changed a RAW singles match to a Money In the Bank qualifier for tonight’s show.

WWE previously announced that Kevin Owens will face either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother Elrod on tonight’s show. Now they have announced that Owens will be trying to qualify for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, as seen in the tweet below.

It looks like Owens will be added to the Men’s MITB Ladder Match if he wins tonight, but there’s been no mention of Elias or Ezekiel (or Elrod) earning a MITB spot if they win. WWE is teasing that Elrod may be a new Superstar debuting on the RAW brand, but there’s still no word yet on who that might be.

There are currently 5 Superstars confirmed for the 8-man MITB Ladder Match – Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, and Sami Zayn.

There are currently 6 Superstars confirmed for the 8-woman MITB Ladder Match – Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi.

The only other happening announced for tonight’s RAW as of this writing is John Cena’s return for the 20th Anniversary celebration.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW. You can see WWE’s tweet on Owens below:

TONIGHT: @FightOwensFight will get his chance to qualify for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match! His opponent could be either Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod (the younger brother of @IAmNotEliasWWE). Will we be meeting a new member of the family? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qpy1Xf1Idm — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2022

