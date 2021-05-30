WWE issued the following press release earlier today announcing that AJ Styles and Omos will defend their Raw tag team titles against the duo of Jaxson Ryker and Elias on tomorrow’s edition of Raw. Full details, including an updated card, are below.

AJ Styles & Omos will take centerstage against Elias & Jaxson Ryker in a Raw Tag Team Title Match.

The Phenomenal One and his own personal colossus won their first title defense at the beginning of the month against The New Day. The pairing has proved dominant, but Ryker & Elias did manage to score a crafty win last week. Their tactics were met by a charging Omos who chased down Elias and smashed the songbird through a WWE Thunderdome video screen.

Will it be a Phenomenal celebration for Styles & Omos? Or smash hit gold for Elias & Ryker?

Don’t miss the title clash Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!