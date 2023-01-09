WWE has released the official promotional poster for the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

As seen below, the poster features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Ricochet, The Miz, and Bobby Lashley.

The original poster, also seen below, did not feature Rhodes and Flair, but WWE issued an update with those two added.

We’ve noted how WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been rumored to return to WWE at The Rumble. The promotional graphics for the event include several lightning strikes, and speculation is that this has to do with The Rock’s return.

WWE did something similar to tease Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules when they hid related items in the promotional poster for that event. WWE first used the lightning strikes in the Rumble graphics for the Pitch Black match between Wyatt and LA Knight.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the current card, along with the posters:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, 28 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan, 29 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

